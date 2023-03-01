Seeking to set aside the report, Ramaphosa went to the ConCourt on the basis that his application was within its exclusive jurisdiction. He said this was because when the independent panel was conducting its preliminary inquiry, it was fulfilling a constitutional obligation of parliament.
In terms of the constitution, only the apex court can decide if parliament has failed to fulfil its constitutional obligation.
However, in a brief order, the court said “no case has been made out for exclusive jurisdiction or direct access”.
Phala Phala: Ramaphosa’s request for direct access to ConCourt denied
Constitutional Court says president has not made a case to approach it directly
Image: GCIS
The Constitutional Court has dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to declare unlawful and set aside an independent panel’s report to parliament that recommended he has a case to answer to for possibly committing violations of the constitution and the law in the Phala Phala scandal.
The ConCourt said Ramaphosa had not made a case to directly approach the apex court.
What Ramaphosa told Section 89 panel about Phala Phala robbery
