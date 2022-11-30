What Ramaphosa told Section 89 panel about Phala Phala robbery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the section 89 panel of legal experts, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, exactly what transpired on his Phala Phala Farm when foreign currency was stolen in 2020.

In his version of events, the president informed the panel how some $580,000 got to be kept in cushions of a sofa in a spare bedroom of his private residence at the Phala Phala Game Farm, following the sale of a number of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman in December 2019.

He also detailed the steps he took after being informed of the theft of the money, denying that he instructed a police officer to recoup the money and said it was not true that the suspects were “detained and tortured".

Laying out his version of events in his submission to the panel, Ramaphosa said Phala Phala Wildlife is a game farm,

which was managed by Hendrik von Wielligh when the incident happened.

“The cattle farming operations started in 2001 in Mpumalanga province. Game and cattle farming have become a personal passion of mine. One I share with many other heads of state on our continent, including former heads of states like Nelson Mandela, who also had cattle in his farmstead in Qunu in the Eastern Cape.”