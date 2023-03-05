President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the national executive at 7pm on Monday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday.
A cabinet shuffle has been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday
Image: GCIS
Reuters
