President Cyril Ramaphosa is swearing in the newly appointed ministers to the national executive.
Ramaphosa announced the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to preside over the swearing-in ceremony.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa swears in newly appointed ministers
The country's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at Tuynhuys in Cape Town. #dstv403
TimesLIVE
PODCAST | The day after the reshuffle damp squib
Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’
POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet?
