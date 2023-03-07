Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa swears in newly appointed ministers

07 March 2023 - 18:19 By TimesLIVE

The country's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at Tuynhuys in Cape Town. #dstv403

President Cyril Ramaphosa is swearing in the newly appointed ministers to the national executive. 

Ramaphosa announced the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle on Monday. 

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to preside over the swearing-in ceremony.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PODCAST | The day after the reshuffle damp squib

Eusebius McKaiser reacts to the cabinet reshuffle
Politics
6 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’

Civil society organisations and political parties on Tuesday slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle for failing to tackle some of the ...
Politics
10 hours ago

POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet?

What score would you give Ramaphosa's new cabinet out of 10?
News
6 hours ago

