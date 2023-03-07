President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet has raised eyebrows and opinions with water coolers and dinner tables set to hear debates for days.
Ramaphosa announced several changes to the national executive, including 11 new ministerial and 12 new deputy minister appointments.
Paul Mashatile was appointed deputy president after David Mabuza’s resignation.
Among the changes is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as minister in the presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as minister responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Maropene Ramokgopa as planning, monitoring and evaluation minister and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister responsible for electricity.
Mondli Gungubele was appointed communications and digital technologies minister, Thembi Nkadimeng is minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Noxolo Kiviet is public service and administration minister, Sihle Zikalala is minister of public works and infrastructure and Zizi Kodwa is sports, arts and culture minister.
Patricia de Lille moved from public works and infrastructure to tourism, replacing Lindiwe Sisulu. Sindisiwe Chikunga replaces Fikile Mbalula as transport minister. Mbalula will take up a full-time post at Luthuli House as ANC secretary-general after the party’s elective conference in December.
Ramaphosa said the newly created electricity portfolio would be given powers and work with other government organisations to “significantly reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding as a matter of urgency”.
While some welcomed the appointments, others said Ramaphosa had missed an opportunity to cut more deadwood from the cabinet.
Many claimed it did not make a difference who was appointed to the ministries because they would likely be incompetent.
POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet?
Opposition parties slammed the reshuffle, saying it was enriching a few and recycling mediocre ministers.
The DA said Ramaphosa’s reshuffle added more “fat cats”.
“Aside from these notable changes, or lack thereof, President Ramaphosa has merely moved around a batch of broken eggs in the same basket. There is no expertise brought in from the private sector, no consequences for ministers who have failed dismally in their existing roles, and no show of bravery and backbone by the president to rid his cabinet of ministers who have repeatedly plunged South Africans into disaster,” the party said.
Build One South Africa said “rotten apples” were shuffled from one post to another, while the EFF said Ramaphosa was recycling the ministers under the “pretence of resolving the crises facing South Africa”.
“The cabinet reshuffle confirmed Ramaphosa’s presidency is one where mediocrity is encouraged and awarded and there is nothing that will change in the lives of South Africans.”
