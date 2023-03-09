Written and oral questions are used to hold cabinet members accountable for their spending and how policies are implemented.
POLL | Should ministers who don't reply to parliamentary questions be docked pay?
Image: GCIS
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's naming and shaming of ministers who do not respond to written parliamentary questions has sparked debate about accountability.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet was reshuffled this week with 12 new ministerial appointments.
As the new ministers take their seats in cabinet, Mapisa-Nqakula warned about keeping the parliamentary rules making it compulsory for ministers to respond to written questions from MPs within 10 working days.
Ministers in cabinet’s social cluster were about to take oral questions in the National Assembly this week when Mapisa-Nqakula named and shamed those with outstanding responses.
Defence minister Thandi Modise was the chief culprit with 27 unaddressed questions, while former transport minister Fikile Mbalula had 18 outstanding replies.
Former Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had 12 questions left unaddressed and former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu nine outstanding replies.
Mapisa-Nqakula said she would throw the rule book at wayward ministers, but others have called for them to be hit harder.
Written and oral questions are used to hold cabinet members accountable for their spending and how policies are implemented.
Mapisa-Nqakula said it was concerning this tool was ignored by some ministers.
“It causes concern when the rules that provide for the timeline within which replies must be provided, are ignored and questions remain unanswered
“For instance, one of the questions that remain unanswered and subsequently lapsed appeared for the first time on the question paper on March 11 2022. This is totally unacceptable,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.
Sisulu was summoned by the portfolio committee for tourism late last year after skipping meetings.
“I wish to place on record that I respect the portfolio committee in its role as an extension of parliament to exercise oversight. I have always supported the mandate and work of the committee and will continue to do so,” Sisulu said in response.
The committee decided to write to the speaker requesting that parliament hold the minister accountable.
The failure to respond to summons and attend portfolio committee meetings constitutes a criminal act which could result in a fine or up to 12 months’ imprisonment.
