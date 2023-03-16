POLL | Is it time for a change of DA leaders?

Politics

Lungile Phenyane throws her hat into the ring

16 March 2023 - 13:41
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
John Steenhuisen, Dr Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane (not pictured) will vie for the party's top job at its congress in April.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The leadership of the DA has come into focus with the announcement this week of candidates for its federal council and executive.

Six top positions are up for grabs at the party’s federal congress next month, with largely unknown DA member Lungile Phenyane throwing her hat into the ring .

The party's presiding officers officially announced the candidates for the positions on Wednesday, with Phenyane's inclusion raising eyebrows.

The 35-year-old member from Tshwane region in Gauteng will be up against current DA leader John Steenhuisen and former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse for the party’s federal leader position.

Phenyane will also challenge current federal council chair Helen Zille for her position, and Anton Bredell, Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith, Natasha Mazzone, Nqaba Bhanga, Refiloe Nt’sekhe, Shehana Kajee, and Solly Malatsi for one of the three deputy federal council chair posts.

The federal finance chair position will be contested between Phenyane and Dion George, while she will also be up against Annelie Lotriet, Ashor Sarupen, James Masango, Segope Sathekge, Thomas Walters and Tyrone Gray for deputy chair of federal council.

The federal chairperson will be between Ivan Meyer, Phenyane and Qhawekazi Mbatha.

While some dismissed Phenyane's chances, others said it was time for a change of party leadership. 

From a conversation with TimesLIVE this week, it seemed Phenyane is on a mission to encourage women and youth in the DA to aim for the top.

This is not about individuals but growing and uniting the party. Grooming (the next generation of leaders) to make sure that women and young people also occupy such positions — changing the lives of our people.”

She said she did not know which position she would get but she would be happy with a deputy role.

“Democracy will speak and whatever they see me capable of I will accept. Deputy in the council will be more appropriate — deputy of the federal council, I don't say I am creating confusion, I will be better used in the deputy position,” she added.

Listen:

