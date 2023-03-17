“Those are not losses to our side of the vote because these people have been voting with the ANC. It's a loss to the support of the ANC.”
'Loss for ANC': ActionSA axes two Tshwane councillors for defying party line
ActionSA has terminated the membership of two of its Tshwane councillors after an investigation into how they allegedly defied the party line and voted for former mayor Murunwa Makwarela.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the investigation had been under way for weeks and found councillors Mandla Mhlana and Mpho Baloyi voted for Makwarela on February 28 and newly elected speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana on March 13.
“It is further believed Baloyi provided the location of the polygraph test that took place on March 6 to the EFF and was at least partially responsible for the disruption that occurred on that day.”
ActionSA recently accused the EFF of trespassing on private property to disrupt polygraph tests conducted on ActionSA councillors after recent elections in the Tshwane metro.
Beaumont said the investigation did not rely solely on polygraph tests but declined to discuss further details as the axed councillors have indicated their intention to challenge their expulsion in court.
“The investigations concluded that the polygraph test results are corroborated sufficiently by evidence for ActionSA to take these steps,” he said.
ActionSA lays bribery charges, alleges vote-buying in Tshwane
The party maintained the axed individuals were not casting votes of conscience.
“The interim constitution of ActionSA has prescribed a process to be followed for a councillor to cast such a vote and this process was not followed. It is also worth noting that the councillors attended caucus meetings and resolved to support the relevant coalition candidate,” Beaumont said.
This move might jeopardise the DA multiparty coalition's chances of victory on Friday in the mayoral election after the loss of three councillors in their camp.
ActionSA's other councillor, Nkele Molapo, was ousted on Monday due to her relations with former ActionSA member turned Herman Mashaba rival Abel Tau.
The two who were ousted on Friday have reduced the number of ActionSA councillors in Tshwane from 19 to 16. However, Beaumont believed the reduced numbers would hurt the ANC/EFF coalition more than theirs.
