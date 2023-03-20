March 20 2023 EFF supporters gather at the Pretoria Church Square as the national shutdown unfolds, the protest is against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Roads in Atteridgeville closed with rubble and rocks making it hard for vehicles to drive through as the nation shutdown called by the EFF unfolds.
IN PICS | EFF supporters gather at the Pretoria Church Square
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
