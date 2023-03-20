Politics

IN PICS | EFF supporters gather at the Pretoria Church Square

20 March 2023 - 09:44 By Thapelo Morebudi
SANDF members seen in and around the union buildings as the national shutdown protesters gather at church Square to march the the union building in protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

March 20 2023 EFF supporters gather at the Pretoria Church Square as the national shutdown unfolds, the protest is against President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Roads in Atteridgeville closed with rubble and rocks making it hard for vehicles to drive through as the nation shutdown called by the EFF unfolds.  

Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Bus ranks in Marabastad, Pretoria are empty. following the announcement of the national shutdown by the EFF in protest against the president.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Bus ranks in Marabastad, Pretoria. Minutes later ...
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
