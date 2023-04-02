Zille supports congress decision to reject two centres of power in DA

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has lauded the party’s congress decision to reject a proposal for the creation of a deputy leader position saying it would create two centres of power.
The congress on Saturday voted against a motion to introduce a deputy federal leader.
The motion was defeated by 29 votes in what some said showed delegates were starting to warm up to the idea of having a second-in-command, which they would push for at the next congress in 2026 .
Zille said she was against the proposal as it was simply a recipe for disaster, especially if at any point the party elected a deputy whose vision was not aligned to that of the leader.
“The great risk of having a federal leader and a deputy federal leader is that you set up two sides of power ... you may have two people with a very different vision for the future of the party as the leader and the deputy leader,” said Zille.
“That can create a very big problem in the DA.”
Though it’s unclear what powers the deputy would have, Zille believes the proposed leadership position would have had some sway in the political direction of the party, which had the potential to create the type of leadership squabbles the ANC is experiencing.
“We don’t know, but that’s always the risk. I mean if you look at the ANC now they’ve got Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile. Mashatile is associated with a strategy to do a coalition with the EFF, Ramaphosa is very against that,” Zille said.
“Now they are moving into the 2024 election and you’ve got a deputy leader having a completely different vision on how to take the party forward. And that’s very difficult to manage.”
Instead of creating two centres of power, the status quo should remain and whoever wants a shot at leadership should just contest for the top post.
“People with different visions must go for leadership. I just think the risks are very great,” she said.
“And you’re going to see it’s going to cause great problems in parties where there’s a leader and deputy leader who are pulling in two different directions.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
