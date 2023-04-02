Whoever leads the DA, the main issue is 2024 coalition strategy
Mpho Phalatse is unlikely to emerge as the new leader of the DA
02 April 2023 - 00:03
Liverpool probably stood a greater chance of beating the rampant Manchester City on Saturday than Mpho Phalatse does on Sunday in her bid to oust John Steenhuisen as DA leader...
Whoever leads the DA, the main issue is 2024 coalition strategy
Mpho Phalatse is unlikely to emerge as the new leader of the DA
Liverpool probably stood a greater chance of beating the rampant Manchester City on Saturday than Mpho Phalatse does on Sunday in her bid to oust John Steenhuisen as DA leader...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos