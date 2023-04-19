Duduzane Zuma: ‘Old people must let us run the country’

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Electoral Bill into law this week, allowing individuals to run for president.
In June 2020 the Constitutional Court found exclusive party proportional representation could no longer be used and ordered parliament to correct the defect in the Electoral Act within 24 months. Parliament missed that deadline and was granted two extensions by the court last year.
The act determines the participation of independent candidates on the basis that an independent candidate may be nominated to contest in one or more regions but may only be elected to one seat in the National Assembly.
An independent candidate may only be nominated to stand in a provincial legislature in a province in which they are registered, they may only be a member of either the National Assembly or a provincial legislature and must have a prescribed declaration confirming the candidate has submitted names, identity numbers and signatures of voters who support his or her candidature.
“The Electoral Amendment Bill marks a significant milestone in the evolution of our democracy by expanding electoral participation and widening the pool of leadership choice for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. The bill presents a development that can only enrich and sustain our growing constitutional democracy.
“President Ramaphosa is satisfied the processes leading to the passing of the bill followed all legislative procedures as envisaged by the constitution and that the substance of the bill will pass constitutional scrutiny,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
The Electoral Commission welcomed the signing of the Bill into law.
It said: “The assent by the president provides the necessary legal certainty required to prepare for the national and provincial elections which will be held in 2024. Such certainty in the legal framework can only augur well for the Electoral Commission, the voting public, possible contestants, observers and other interested stakeholders.”
Duduzane Zuma: ‘Old people must let us run the country’
KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma says old people should voluntarily step aside and let the youth lead the country in next year’s general elections.
The 40-year-old businessman-turned-politician told Daily News this week he was running for the presidency as an independent candidate.
He said he does not need permission from anyone “to do the right thing”, including his father, former president Jacob Zuma.
“We need change and I believe I am the change this country needs. The time has come for us as youth to take running the country into our hands. It is time for old people to gracefully leave and let us take the country forward.
“If they really mean it when they say youth is the future, they must let us decide our destiny by letting us run the country. It is natural that the older you become, the more you lose energy, but strangely politicians believe they can stay in office until they die.”
