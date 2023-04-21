South Africa

Olievenhoutbosch woman in court for the murder of her husband

The woman is alleged to have poisoned her husband and asked a stranger to help dig a grave, but the stranger reported her to police

21 April 2023 - 12:45
A woman from Olievenhoutbosch has appeared in court in connection with the murder of her husband. Stock photo.
A woman from Olieventhoutbosch, Centurion, who allegedly killed her husband by poisoning him and asked a stranger to assist in digging a grave, appeared in court on Thursday. 

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Paulinah Mothokoa Monyebodi, 48, appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on a charge of premeditated murder.

“It is alleged that on April 18, in the morning, the accused approached a man unknown to her on the street and asked him to stay with her and her husband at their home for free.  

She told him she had a problem and mentioned she poisoned her husband four days before and needed his help to dig a ditch and bury the body because [it] had been lying in the house for some days.”

Mahanjana said in response to the request, the stranger pretended to co-operate with the woman and willing to assist her, but he went to the police to report the matter.

The woman was arrested on the same day after the man pointed her out to police. 

The case has been postponed to April 28 for further investigations and her bail application. 

