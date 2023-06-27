Politics

'Malema is my comrade' — Magashule sings EFF leader's praises

27 June 2023 - 09:37
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has confirmed meeting Julius Malema amid revelations the EFF leader is trying to convince him to join his party. 

Magashule was expelled from the governing party after its national disciplinary committee found he contravened its constitution by “suspending” party president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Malema said the EFF had spoken to Magashule about joining the party.

Magashule told Newzroom Africa this week he had not rejected the EFF. 

“There was some information over the weekend that Ace Magashule is rejecting the EFF. I've never rejected the EFF,” he said. 

“Julius Malema is my comrade — he's right when he says they are engaging me.”

Magashule sang Malema's praises, saying he was an activist.

“Until the last years of my life, I will fight for blacks [because] I want black unity. I will fight for Africans, in particular, because we are the majority. I will fight that radical economic transformation must happen in our lifetime and that's why I will support Malema and the others,” he said.

'The ball is in his court' — Mbalula on Magashule's expulsion

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party stands by its decision to expel his predecessor Ace Magashule.
Politics
4 days ago

Magashule said he was still consulting with the ANC and had not formed a new political party or joined another party. 

Last week, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the “ball is in Magashule's court” and the ruling party derives no joy from the expulsion of any member.

“We don’t know what Magashule is planning — to form a party or to leave, or to appeal to the national executive committee, or anything of that sort.

“All we know and read is he said ‘the revolution continues’ and he will respond at an appropriate time. We don’t know what that response is. All we have seen is the mobilisation on the ground, which has failed, is the burning of ANC property and T-shirts in his name, which he has not condemned,” he said. 

Malema told TimesLIVE discussions between Ace and the EFF were “at an advanced stage”.

“Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s important that you talk to everyone.

“I’m talking to the man. When I say I’m talking to the man, I mean the EFF is in advanced engagements with Magashule.”

He said an announcement would be made once discussions had been concluded.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Reminiscing about our struggle collaboration days’: Inside Holomisa and Magashule’s coffee date

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has praised former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for his “commitment” to “building” South Africa after his expulsion ...
Politics
6 days ago

‘We’re ready for this type of shenanigans’: Mbalula slams video of people burning ANC regalia

A video of a group of people setting ANC-branded clothing on fire in Parys, Free State circulated on social media at the weekend.
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘I’m talking to Ace Magashule’ – EFF leader Julius Malema reveals talks to woo ex-ANC boss

EFF president Julius Malema has revealed that his party is in talks with expelled former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to join the red berets.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Zulu cans important briefing at last minute because of 'personal issue' Politics
  2. Smash & grab: Dark horse JJ Tyhalisisu elected new Western Cape ANC chair Politics
  3. Joburg mayor Gwamanda ran illegal funeral scheme: FSCA Politics
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. Poland wants Walus to be freed and repatriated Politics

Latest Videos

'None of us are perfect', says Nicole Barlow in a 2023 video
Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...