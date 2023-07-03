Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Colleen Makhubele talks politics, COPE factions, ambition to be president and more

'My life is under a microscope,' says Joburg speaker

03 July 2023 - 12:55
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
COPE councillor Colleen Makhubele is Johannesburg's council speaker. File photo.
COPE councillor Colleen Makhubele is Johannesburg's council speaker. File photo.
Image: File/Lubabalo Lesolle

City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele talks to Sunday Times Politics Weekly about politics, her ambition to lead COPE, the alleged campaign to tarnish her name and more.

Listen to the conversation:

She joined our host for this episode, Sunday Times journalist Sisanda Mbolekwa, in studio on the podcast and talked about the calibre of leaders in Johannesburg, including mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who she says has risen to the occasion.

As clashes over positions between COPE factions continue, Makhubele gave her assessment of the turmoil, adding that legal action will follow from national leadership.

As always, the conversation is wide-ranging and revealing. Listen and share your views.

The episode is hosted by Sunday Times politics journalist Sisanda Mbolekwa and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela and Demi Buzo.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | SA’s ‘neutrality rubbed global powers the wrong way'

China must step in, says peace-building and mediation expert amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Ideas
1 week ago

PODCAST | 'I'm ready to be president'

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Stellenbosch’ are among his bogeymen, and Julius Malema won’t join any coalition in which Cyril Ramaphosa or John Steenhuisen are ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Why King Misuzulu and Prince Buthelezi dispute can lead to violence in KZN if not handled with care

A public spat has recently broken out between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi over control of the ...
Ideas
3 weeks ago

LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin

The ANC says Russia should not feel humiliated should South Africa take a decision that its president, Vladimir Putin, should not attend the Brics ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa files confidential affidavit in court case about Putin attending ... Politics

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’