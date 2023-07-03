She joined our host for this episode, Sunday Times journalist Sisanda Mbolekwa, in studio on the podcast and talked about the calibre of leaders in Johannesburg, including mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who she says has risen to the occasion.
As clashes over positions between COPE factions continue, Makhubele gave her assessment of the turmoil, adding that legal action will follow from national leadership.
As always, the conversation is wide-ranging and revealing. Listen and share your views.
The episode is hosted by Sunday Times politics journalist Sisanda Mbolekwa and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela and Demi Buzo.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Colleen Makhubele talks politics, COPE factions, ambition to be president and more
'My life is under a microscope,' says Joburg speaker
Image: File/Lubabalo Lesolle
City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele talks to Sunday Times Politics Weekly about politics, her ambition to lead COPE, the alleged campaign to tarnish her name and more.
Listen to the conversation:
She joined our host for this episode, Sunday Times journalist Sisanda Mbolekwa, in studio on the podcast and talked about the calibre of leaders in Johannesburg, including mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who she says has risen to the occasion.
As clashes over positions between COPE factions continue, Makhubele gave her assessment of the turmoil, adding that legal action will follow from national leadership.
As always, the conversation is wide-ranging and revealing. Listen and share your views.
The episode is hosted by Sunday Times politics journalist Sisanda Mbolekwa and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela and Demi Buzo.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
PODCAST | SA’s ‘neutrality rubbed global powers the wrong way'
PODCAST | 'I'm ready to be president'
PODCAST | Why King Misuzulu and Prince Buthelezi dispute can lead to violence in KZN if not handled with care
LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos