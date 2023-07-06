The publisher of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's autobiography has conceded some copies are in circulation despite the book being withdrawn.
Jonathan Ball Publishers said all the stock it held of The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba and copies returned by bookshops have been destroyed since its May recall.
In some cases, however, “shops have elected not to return the stock”, publishing director Annie Olivier said in response to a query by TimesLIVE.
“Though we understand there are not many copies still available,” she added.
“With regards to continued sales of the book, Jonathan Ball Publishers will honour all contractual agreements, including with Prince Mashele. We now consider the matter closed.”
The publishers withdrew the book from the market for “breach of trust” after the Sunday Times reported the purported “unauthorised” biography of Mashaba, written by political analyst Prince Mashele, had been funded by the businessman turned politician.
ActionSA essentially confirmed Mashaba had admitted funding the book, in his personal capacity, after it “became clear that raising the funds would be challenging”. The party said the book was not an ActionSA project as it came about before its formation.
The contract between Mashele and Mashaba dated back to 2019 while the publishing agreement with Mashele was signed in 2022, the publishers said.
TimesLIVE
'Some shops elected not to return the stock': Copies of Herman Mashaba's book spotted in store
Image: EUGENE COETZEE.
