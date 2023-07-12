Politics

COPE still a registered party, says IEC

Deregistered as a company

12 July 2023 - 12:18
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota. File photo.
COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has dismissed claims that COPE has been deregistered.

According to news reports, COPE had ceased to be registered as a party eligible to contest the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The IEC said the reports were false and COPE remained a registered party.

Instead, it has been revealed by letters from former deputy leader Willie Madisha's lawyers that COPE had been deregistered as a company with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) under the Companies Act.

The letter was reportedly sent in a bid to clarify the party's standing with the electoral body. The party had been registered with the CIPC in November 2008 shortly before its formation that year in December.

Joburg speaker Makhubele and co slammed for interfering in affairs of senior COPE leaders

COPE's leadership drama continues as the party's Ekurhuleni and Joburg regions have distanced themselves from the purported leadership of alleged ...
Politics
1 week ago

COPE has had an ongoing leadership tug of war after party leader Mosiuoa Lekota's resolution to oust Madisha and national secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko.

They were recently expelled from the party for “ill-discipline, misconduct and attempting to carry out a coup to steal” the party from Lekota. Spokesperson Dennis Bloem received a notice of intent to expel him but reportedly asked for time to make representations to defend his membership.

Madisha, Hleko and Bloem are adamant they have the backing of several provincial party structures and the move to remove them from office and the organisation was unlawful.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | Colleen Makhubele talks politics, COPE factions, ambition to be president and more

'My life is under a microscope,' City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele tells 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly'.
Politics
1 week ago

Opposition pact has a real chance of wresting power from the ANC

A group of six opposition parties announced this week that a historic national convention will take place on August 16 and 17 with the aim of ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

‘The risk of failure doesn’t paralyse me’: Bongani Baloyi on his party contesting in 2024

Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi says he does not fear failure as his party prepares to contest next year's elections just months after its formation.
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Acting public protector among 38 who accepted nomination and could succeed ... Politics
  2. COPE still a registered party, says IEC Politics
  3. DA lobbying US to allow South Africa to stay in lucrative trade pact Agoa Politics
  4. RECORDED | Parliament committee on nomination of new public protector sits Politics
  5. What to expect at the upcoming Brics political parties plus dialogue summit Politics

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN