The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has dismissed claims that COPE has been deregistered.
According to news reports, COPE had ceased to be registered as a party eligible to contest the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The IEC said the reports were false and COPE remained a registered party.
Instead, it has been revealed by letters from former deputy leader Willie Madisha's lawyers that COPE had been deregistered as a company with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) under the Companies Act.
The letter was reportedly sent in a bid to clarify the party's standing with the electoral body. The party had been registered with the CIPC in November 2008 shortly before its formation that year in December.
COPE still a registered party, says IEC
Deregistered as a company
Image: Alaister Russell
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has dismissed claims that COPE has been deregistered.
According to news reports, COPE had ceased to be registered as a party eligible to contest the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The IEC said the reports were false and COPE remained a registered party.
Instead, it has been revealed by letters from former deputy leader Willie Madisha's lawyers that COPE had been deregistered as a company with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) under the Companies Act.
The letter was reportedly sent in a bid to clarify the party's standing with the electoral body. The party had been registered with the CIPC in November 2008 shortly before its formation that year in December.
Joburg speaker Makhubele and co slammed for interfering in affairs of senior COPE leaders
COPE has had an ongoing leadership tug of war after party leader Mosiuoa Lekota's resolution to oust Madisha and national secretary of elections Mzwandile Hleko.
They were recently expelled from the party for “ill-discipline, misconduct and attempting to carry out a coup to steal” the party from Lekota. Spokesperson Dennis Bloem received a notice of intent to expel him but reportedly asked for time to make representations to defend his membership.
Madisha, Hleko and Bloem are adamant they have the backing of several provincial party structures and the move to remove them from office and the organisation was unlawful.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
PODCAST | Colleen Makhubele talks politics, COPE factions, ambition to be president and more
Opposition pact has a real chance of wresting power from the ANC
‘The risk of failure doesn’t paralyse me’: Bongani Baloyi on his party contesting in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos