Makhubele told the media that the party remains unshaken in its decision to expel the party's former second-in-command.
However, Joburg interim general secretary Mokete Ntholeng said he was appalled by the continuation of suspensions, expulsion and personal vendetta perpetuated on senior leaders by junior members supported by some senior leaders.
"As the region we demand peace settlements and suspension of every matter referred to any court of law to allow diplomacy, internal political procedures and back to constitutional resolution into all matters," he said.
Ntholeng said his region demands that the expulsions of their democratically elected leaders and suspensions thereof be replaced immediately with peace negotiations.
Ekurhuleni acting regional secretary Thembani Makumba slammed the duo's involvement, alleging that they hold no official positions in the party and are mere members.
"COPE Ekurhuleni region did not resolve nor issue any instruction or mandate to Mofokeng to hold any press briefing on any business of COPE.
"Furthermore, Mofokeng is not an office bearer at any level of the COPE structures and therefore issued media briefing correspondence is in violation of our constitution and code of conduct for members," he said.
Makhubele, however, said she believed she was acting in her capacity as the party's provincial Electoral Commission correspondent.
Joburg speaker Makhubele and co slammed for interfering in affairs of senior COPE leaders
The Congress of the People (COPE) leadership drama continues as the party's Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg regions have distanced themselves from the purported leadership of alleged Gauteng leader Tom Mofokeng and Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele.
The duo is accused by the regions of posing as the leadership of the party in the province and have been lambasted for being "junior leaders who insert themselves in the affairs of senior leaders".
This follows a media briefing held by Mofokeng and Makhubele in which they claimed they were delegated the duty of defending ousted deputy president William Madisha by the national structure.
Madisha was ousted from the party on Sunday after factional wars among its top brass.
Secretary of elections Mzwandile Nhleko was also axed, citing their series of alleged misconduct.
The City of Johannesburg speaker said an olive branch was extended to the leaders but the process was met with complete disregard. Instead, the "defiant cabal" fired back by "unlawfully" suspending the president.
‘We have long tried to extend an olive branch’: Makhubele on Madisha’s COPE expulsion
