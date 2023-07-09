Opinion

Opposition pact has a real chance of wresting power from the ANC

Coalition aims to inspire millions of disillusioned or unregistered voters to vote for change

09 July 2023 - 00:00 By JOHN STEENHUISEN

A group of six opposition parties announced this week that a historic national convention will take place on August 16 and 17 with the aim of forming a pre-election pact. The convention will be held at the same venue as Codesa, the negotiations that inaugurated a democratic South Africa. There can be little doubt that the pact convention will be the most important political conversation to take place in our country since 1994. As Codesa did, this convention can lay the foundation for a political transition — this time away from decades of ANC misrule...

