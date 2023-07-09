Opposition pact has a real chance of wresting power from the ANC
Coalition aims to inspire millions of disillusioned or unregistered voters to vote for change
09 July 2023 - 00:00
A group of six opposition parties announced this week that a historic national convention will take place on August 16 and 17 with the aim of forming a pre-election pact. The convention will be held at the same venue as Codesa, the negotiations that inaugurated a democratic South Africa. There can be little doubt that the pact convention will be the most important political conversation to take place in our country since 1994. As Codesa did, this convention can lay the foundation for a political transition — this time away from decades of ANC misrule...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.