Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi says he does not fear failure as his party gets ready to contest next year's elections just months after its formation.
Baloyi’s party was registered last week by the IEC and the leader is upbeat about competing against some of the parties for the president and premier positions.
His ambitions have not been well received, with some saying he's bound to fail.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Baloyi said he was not shaken by “prophets of doom” criticising him.
“I’ve been in this situation before; I remember when I was elected as the executive mayor [of Midvaal] I was 26 and there were many people who doubted and insulted me. What I will never allow is for people to come and impose their fears on me. I am Bongani Baloyi precisely because I dared to do the things that I believe in.
“In this environment you must ensure you know what you are doing, and you are committed, dedicated and put your head down and work,” he said.
'The risk of failure doesn't paralyse me': Bongani Baloyi on his party contesting in 2024
Image: MASI LOSI
Former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi finds new political home in ActionSA
Baloyi said he believes Xiluva will attain sufficient votes to ensure the party gets representation in the country’s legislatures.
“I think we will become a significant stakeholder when a conversation about the future of the country is held. For the past three months, we have been working hard attracting young people — but equally we have been clarifying what we believe in.”
Baloyi formed Xiluva after his resignation as ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial leader in March. He said Xiluva was funded from his own money.
“We have been operating from my own overdraft and loans. We could not transact in the market because we had not registered properly.
“Only this week a bank account will be opened and we will start looking into those R20 amounts coming in from our membership subscriptions. We will also call on our members to donate. We know who our people are and we know what their capacity is in terms of donations. We are a party of poor people,” he said.
Mashaba appeals to ActionSA supporters to donate R30 to fund party’s 2024 election campaign
Baloyi said starting his own party was something he had to do. If he fails, he will not be afraid to start over again, he says.
“That’s the risk when you pursue your vision unashamedly and put it out to there for people to follow you. It demonstrates the courage of your convictions. The risk of failure doesn’t paralyse me.
“If I fail, I do so publicly and I move on. I am brave enough to try again, I am not held by fear. I believe this is something bigger than me and I really need to try to get it done.”
Here are some social media reactions on what people think about Xiluva being registered:
