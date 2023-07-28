Politics

WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's parliamentary inquiry resumes

28 July 2023 - 10:54 By TIMESLIVE
Parliament's committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office resumes on Friday.

