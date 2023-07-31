Malema ‘resurrected demon of ethnic violence we averted in 1994’: Steenhuisen

In addition to turning to the international community, Steenhuisen said his party will file a complaint with parliament’s ethics committee against Malema in his capacity as a member of the National Assembly.
He said the DA was seeking legal advice on possibly approaching the public protector and the courts.
“For more than a decade, the state has utterly failed to use appropriate internal remedies to stop Malema. Time after time institution after institution has turned a blind eye to his incitement,” he said.
Steenhuisen said the EFF leader's stunt was a clear indication he sought to resurrect the demon of hatred, division and ethnic violence in the country.
“Following the assassination of Chris Hani, many South Africans feared we were about to descend into ethnic and racial violence and yet, with the world predicting the end of South Africa, we collectively pulled back from the edge of the abyss.”
Steenhuisen believes Malema has brought about the return of “a demon” he thought the country had buried in 1994.
“The DA will not look away. We will confront Julius Malema’s fascism head on. But, just like in the 1990s, it’s going to take commitment, leadership and hard work. That is why I am today calling on every political and civil society leader to break the silence and publicly denounce Malema,” he said.
Steenhuisen also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly condemn Malema. He said failing to do so would “spell cowardice to honour the oath Ramaphosa took to uphold the constitution and defend all the people of South Africa”.
“What we need in this country is not hatred and political cowardice. What we need is not demagogues who resurrect the demons we sought to bury in 1994. What we need is not destruction that only knows how to break down.”
DA leader John Steenhuisen announced his party will file charges against EFF leader Julius Malema and the ANC government with the UN Human Rights Council.
This follows events at the EFF's 10th birthday bash at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Saturday, which saw Malema hoisted in the air while addressing tens of thousands of supporters.
Steenhuisen accused the red berets leader of inciting racial violence during the event.
“From that stage in Soweto, Malema told thousands of followers they must 'shoot to kill'. He instructed them to 'kill the Boer, kill the farmer'. Then he mimicked the sound of machine gun fire to members of his political cult, who answered with thunderous approval,” he said.
The DA leader said for far too long people in government, the media, civil society and constitutional institutions refused to acknowledge Malema as a “bloodthirsty tyrant and demagogue”.
“These people helped to normalise Malema’s hatred and racism. But a political leader who incites mass murder is not normal. A member of parliament who calls for the killing of an entire section of society is not normal. Cowardly politicians who turn a blind eye to the incitement of civil war is not normal,” he said.
Steenhuisen announced his party's charge with the UN would consist of two elements, with the first focusing on Malema’s repeated incitement of ethnic violence.
The second charge, against the ruling party, would deal with its alleged failure to take action against what Steenhuisen called its “one time protégé”. “Brutal farm murders continue to escalate in the wake of Malema’s demagoguery,” he said.
The official opposition leader accused Malema of violating at least three key UN charters.
“The first is the convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide. Article 3 of the convention makes it a punishable offence to direct and publicly incite people to commit mass murder on the basis of their identity.
“The second is the declaration on the rights of persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities. This declaration compels the South African government to ensure persons belonging to minority groups may exercise their rights — including, in this case, the right to life and to practice the profession of farming — without any discrimination.
“The third is article 27 on civil and political rights.”
