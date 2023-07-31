Politics

POLL | What did you think of Malema’s 'Beyoncé moment' on stage at the EFF celebration?

31 July 2023 - 14:40 By TIMESLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema delivered the keynote address at the party’s 10th birthday celebration at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on July 29 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell

Musicians are known for grand gestures when performing on stage, but EFF leader Julius Malema might have added politicians to the list after a glorious amandla pose on an elevated stage while confetti flew in the air during the party’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Malema was the keynote speaker at the party’s 10th anniversary celebration held at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, attended by thousands of supporters from across the country on Saturday. 

The defining moment of the event was Malema being lifted into the air while speaking — earning a responding roar from the crowd.

While up in the air, Malema said: “Rise, South Africa, stand and make sure that our people understand that they need to be counted. You must be part of history and make sure that you are one of the people who are going to deliver economic freedom in our lifetime. Freedom in our lifetime. Amandla.”

The EFF was established after Malema was expelled from the ANC in 2012 and one of the party’s founding calls was for the expropriation of land without compensation. Malema told the crowd the party was still committed to this. 

“We want the land. We are not here for any Mickey Mouse arrangement. We want the land, and that land must be taken from the white minority rule and be given to all the people of South Africa,” he said.

