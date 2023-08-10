Politics

Ramaphosa 'applying his mind' on Lady R report, says Ntshavheni

10 August 2023 - 12:11
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has poured cold water on reports that pressure is mounting for the government to have US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety expelled from the country.  

“We do not deal with diplomatic issues and diplomatic relations with countries through megaphone diplomacy. We follow proper channels and any decision will be communicated through the relevant ministry, which is the department of international relations,” said Ntshavheni.  

The minister was briefing media on Thursday after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.  

EWN reported there are numerous calls, coming from Pretoria, for Brigety’s expulsion after he failed to provide evidence to back explosive claims that South Africa provided arms to Russia during an armed conflict. 

The allegations strained relations with various countries and forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish an inquiry into the matter.

Lady R report is ready after ‘slight delay’, says Presidency

A late submission delayed the report on the Russian ship that docked in Simon’s Town, according to Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson
News
6 days ago

Ntshavheni confirmed Ramaphosa has received a report into Brigety’s claims compiled by a three-person panel chaired by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo. 

“The president has received the report. He will go through the report and apply his mind. The report is meant for the president and not for cabinet.”  

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists last week the panel concluded its investigations on July 18 in accordance with the deadline.  

“The panel received a late submission which caused a minor delay. However, the chair of the panel did not request a deadline extension,” he said.

After studying the report Ramaphosa will decide on the action to be followed and which aspects of the report will be made public.

