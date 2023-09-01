Politics

WATCH | Despite load-shedding thriving, Mbalula applauds ANC for connecting ‘90% of homes’

01 September 2023 - 07:25 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says government will deal with load-shedding. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says government will deal with load-shedding. File photo.
Image: ANC media/Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has applauded the ruling party for leading a government that has installed electrical connections in most homes in the country even though regular power supply has remained a problem for years.

Mbalula was speaking at an ANC event in the West Rand and said load-shedding “darkened” many of the ANC's developments in communities.

He mentioned the building of free houses, installation of water taps inside homes and introduction of the feeding scheme at schools as among the party's successes. 

Though these programmes exist, in many communities they have been marred by challenges. The government’s human settlement programme has been plagued by problems including unfinished construction of houses while millions of people wait in the housing list.    

WATCH | ‘Kutshe kwaphela’: Scores homeless after fires at two Johannesburg informal settlements

Gauteng human settlements department says it has 1.1-million people registered for government subsidised houses.
News
5 months ago

“We grew up not knowing what electricity is. Today we have the problem of load-shedding but in terms of connectivity we are at 90%,” Mbalula said.

“People started getting water inside their yards when the ANC came into power and we provided the indigent programme for poor people to get access to services.

“The ANC became a parent to fatherless children. We said no child will suffer from hunger and we introduced a feeding scheme in schools. We provided no fee schools so no child can say they cannot go to school because there is no money.” 

He said these programmes were not acknowledged or applauded by people because of load-shedding. Mbalula also blamed load-shedding for dwindling voter turnout in elections.

“A person can be in an RDP house but when they are asked what the ANC is doing, they say ‘I do not see what they are doing’. It is because of load-shedding and water problems.” 

Mbalula again made the promise that government would end load-shedding. 

“We have a problem of load-shedding and it will come to an end, I swear. Don’t worry, we will deal with it. We will finish it nya nya (totally).” 

 

READ MORE:

Stage 4 load-shedding until Sunday as Eskom tries to build up capacity

Stage 4 load-shedding will be in force until Sunday, Eskom said on afternoon.
News
20 hours ago

Mbalula opens taps on torrent of outrage: ‘He’s showing the middle finger to ANC voters without water’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hailed the party for delivering taps but no water.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Mushrooming cities in SA are a double-edged sword amid a crisis

Some experts frame rapid urbanisation as growth of opportunities
News
5 months ago

Data is arming informal settlements with information to lobby for services

Wary residents and a lack of support from local authorities make it difficult to map the needs of informal settlement residents and deliver public ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Despite load-shedding thriving, Mbalula applauds ANC for connecting ... Politics
  2. Don't waste millions on charm offensive when you can fix the city, ratepayers ... Politics
  3. Parties declare second-largest amount of donations to IEC since implementation ... Politics
  4. WATCH | Tshwane governance chaos plays out in council as DA, EFF get physical Politics
  5. Ramaphosa to address the nation on Brics and Lady R Politics

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...