WATCH | Despite load-shedding thriving, Mbalula applauds ANC for connecting ‘90% of homes’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has applauded the ruling party for leading a government that has installed electrical connections in most homes in the country even though regular power supply has remained a problem for years.
Mbalula was speaking at an ANC event in the West Rand and said load-shedding “darkened” many of the ANC's developments in communities.
He mentioned the building of free houses, installation of water taps inside homes and introduction of the feeding scheme at schools as among the party's successes.
Though these programmes exist, in many communities they have been marred by challenges. The government’s human settlement programme has been plagued by problems including unfinished construction of houses while millions of people wait in the housing list.
WATCH | ‘Kutshe kwaphela’: Scores homeless after fires at two Johannesburg informal settlements
“We grew up not knowing what electricity is. Today we have the problem of load-shedding but in terms of connectivity we are at 90%,” Mbalula said.
“People started getting water inside their yards when the ANC came into power and we provided the indigent programme for poor people to get access to services.
“The ANC became a parent to fatherless children. We said no child will suffer from hunger and we introduced a feeding scheme in schools. We provided no fee schools so no child can say they cannot go to school because there is no money.”
He said these programmes were not acknowledged or applauded by people because of load-shedding. Mbalula also blamed load-shedding for dwindling voter turnout in elections.
“A person can be in an RDP house but when they are asked what the ANC is doing, they say ‘I do not see what they are doing’. It is because of load-shedding and water problems.”
Mbalula again made the promise that government would end load-shedding.
“We have a problem of load-shedding and it will come to an end, I swear. Don’t worry, we will deal with it. We will finish it nya nya (totally).”
