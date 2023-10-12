SA ready to share its lessons on conflict resolution amid deadly Israeli-Hamas clashes: Ramaphosa

Last Saturday, a Palestinian militant group stormed into Israeli towns, leaving dozens dead and abducting others during a major Jewish holiday.
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his concern over the Israeli-Hamas conflict and says South Africa stands ready to share its lessons on conflict resolution.
“South Africa stands ready to work with the international community and to share our experience in mediation and conflict resolution as we have done on the continent and around the world,” Ramaphosa said.
He extended his condolences to the victims of the conflict and called for an end to the violence and for the immediate and unconditional opening of humanitarian corridors.
“Our thoughts are with all the victims families and loved ones during this perilous period of fighting. We remain gravely concerned at the devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the atrocities committed against civilian populations.
“We call for the immediate cessation of violence and the exercise of restraint. It is vital that all those who require urgent humanitarian assistance are provided with the basic life-supporting necessities and that human suffering is ameliorated,” Ramaphosa said.
He urged the international community to accelerate its support for an inclusive process towards a lasting and durable peace that produces a viable Palestinian state, existing in peace alongside Israel, within the 1967 internationally recognised borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
