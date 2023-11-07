LISTEN | 'The ANC is not contesting the elections to lose power' — Gwen Ramokgopa

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa says the governing party isn't contesting the 2024 national and provincial elections to lose power.
She was speaking to Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa.
“The ANC is not contesting the election to lose power ... There is no democracy that doesn't encounter challenges. Countries like Australia have had electricity problems, Europe has had to move to coal ... the challenges that we face as a nation shouldn't send a message that we are failing,” Ramokgopa said.
In the 2019 national and provincial elections the ANC received 57.5% of the votes, its worst performance at the polls since 1994.
Ramokgopa said the ANC should be judged on how it deals with problems that arise in the country.
“Let ANC be judged by what it does when problems arise, because problems will always come, even in the future,” she said.
Listen here:
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
