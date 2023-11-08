If the board failed to do so, ActionSA would table a motion to remove the board at the council meeting on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
ActionSA asks eThekwini speaker to release report on alleged abuse of funds before council debate and vote
ActionSA's motion of no confidence in the Durban ICC board is to be debated in council on Thursday
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal is seeking to compel the eThekwini municipality to release its report on its investigation into a Women’s Month launch event that never took place before a debate and vote in council on Thursday.
In a letter to speaker Thabani Nyawose, KZN ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncwango said he has been informed the City Integrity and Investigation Unit has completed its investigation into a memorandum of understanding signed by eThekwini municipality with the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) to “use taxpayer funds to pay for the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) elective conference”.
ActionSA takes on Durban ICC on alleged funds abuse
Mncwango said “efforts to get our hands on the findings have been met with disinterest by city manager Musa Mbhele after the report was submitted to his office”.
“Given that there is a council meeting tomorrow [Thursday] and the council is to debate and vote on our motion to remove the Durban ICC board members after their failure to act on our recommendations and report a case of corruption to the South African Police Service, Mbhele’s actions have led us to believe this is a ploy to protect those implicated in the findings.”
ActionSA gave the board an ultimatum to come clean about accusations that it colluded with the ANC-led eThekwini municipality to bill the city for a Women’s Month launch which turned out to be an ANCWL conference.
ActionSA writes to Mbalula over ANCWL ICC bill twist
TimesLIVE
