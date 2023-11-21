Politics

Five things you need to know about new Joburg speaker Margaret Arnolds

21 November 2023 - 20:11 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Newly elected City of Joburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds is no stranger to the City of Joburg leadership and aims to remain on top.
Newly elected City of Joburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds is no stranger to the City of Joburg leadership and aims to remain on top.
Image: CoJ/X

Margaret Arnolds is the third speaker of the City of Joburg council in the last two years but is confident the coalition government is stable enough to enable her to hold the position longer than her predecessors.

Arnolds, from the African Independent Congress (AIC), which has only two seats in council, was elected unopposed as speaker of the metro on Monday. She takes over from Colleen Makhubele. Arnolds received support from the ANC, EFF and PA coalition government and other minority parties in holding the top position.

Here are five things to know about Arnolds: 

Eldorado Park GBV activist

Arnolds, who hails from Eldorado Park, south of Joburg, is no stranger to the metro leadership. She was the MMC for community development and has also served as MMC for environment & infrastructure services before taking on the speaker role.

Arnolds is known as a gender-based violence (GBV) activist in her community and rose through the political ranks as an activist. In her acceptance speech she described her uncontested election as “God’s plan”.

LISTEN | AIC’s Margaret Arnolds elected new Joburg speaker

Margaret Arnolds from the African Independent Congress party has been elected unopposed as speaker in the City of Johannesburg.
Politics
1 day ago

“I want to thank my heavenly father for giving me this position. Lord, your time is not my time. You have plans for me and you have made your plans,” she said.

Storm on the doorstep of speaker election

While Arnolds has enjoyed applause from the coalition government partners for her election, the DA was not so happy about it. DA councillor Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku described the speaker election council meeting on Monday as a waste of money. She said the party would forge ahead with plans to get the council dissolved. 

Arnolds, speaking to the media shortly after her election, was confident the council would not be dissolved. She said she expected to preside over the DA's motion proposing for the council to be dissolved by next week.

“I will preside over the motion, but the issue is that the DA [has] two-thirds of council votes and they do have that right now. The coalition governing now has the majority of votes.”

Leading minority bloc and ousting DA leadership

“The coalition is definitely sticking together. There is no reason to say that we are falling apart. We are stronger together. I think we are stabilising the council,” Arnolds said, while defending the coalition government amid backlash on leadership instability.

Arnolds in an interview on eNCA said she established the minority bloc to help small parties have a voice in council.

Lekota betrayed me and I won't back down: axed Joburg speaker Makhubele

"Everybody is literally shocked at the decision to fire me. We were all here waiting for Lekota to attend our weekly Monday meeting to chart the way ...
Politics
6 days ago

“I started the minority opposition bloc. It grew in strength and that is how we took out former speaker Vasco da Gama and former mayor Mpho Phalatse.” 

Last year, Arnolds tabled a motion of confidence against Phalatse but later withdrew it. 

Hopes of unifying 18-party council 

The Joburg metro council has 18 political parties, and has had different coalition partnerships heading the metro, some of which collapsed. Arnolds believes she can be a unifier of the council. 

“I do believe that I can make a difference. I will have an open-door policy. I am not going to be the speaker of a few parties. I will be the speaker of all 270 councillors.” 

'She has lots of experience' – Makhubele

Former speaker Makhubele has given Arnolds her blessings and applauded her election.

“I have worked very well with her and she has lots of experience. I am for women leaders, and I think she will do very well in that position. Her time has indeed come for it,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg to elect new council speaker to replace axed Colleen Makhubele

The City of Johannesburg council is sitting on Monday morning to elect a new speaker of council after a turbulent week with the abrupt termination of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mashatile to lead government intervention team in once ‘shining star’ City of Joburg

If need be, the government will ‘change people’ in the higher echelons of the metro, the deputy president tells parliament
Politics
1 week ago

Joburg city manager Floyd Brink's appointment unlawful, says high court

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink's appointment has been declared unlawful by the Gauteng High Court.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Five things you need to know about new Joburg speaker Margaret Arnolds Politics
  2. Mbalula orders suspension of Free State mayor seen threatening resident Politics
  3. Brics leaders unite in their call for accountability in Middle East conflict Politics
  4. RECORDED | Minister Sihle Zikalala on construction mafia and solutions Politics
  5. RECORDED | Ramaphosa oversees Brics discussion on Israeli-Hamas war Politics

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!