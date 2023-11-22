Politics

WATCH | EFF's top six docked one month's salary, banned from Sona 2024 & ordered to apologise

22 November 2023 - 17:25 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX
EFF members about to be evicted as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his state of the nation address at City Hall in Cape Town on February 9.
Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

EFF leader Julius Malema and five fellow members of the EFF have been found guilty of contempt of parliament and gross disorderly conduct during the state of the nation address (Sona) on February 9.

On Wednesday parliament's powers and privileges committee found six EFF members — Malema, EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo — guilty and sanctioned them with a month-long suspension without pay. They were ordered to apologise to South Africans, parliament and the president.

"I request the support team to submit a draft report by Wednesday to the committee for its approval, which will be tabled in the house for consideration," said the committee chair after reading out the findings.

The month-long suspension will take effect from February 1 to 29. As Sona is due to take place on February 8, they will not be allowed to attend the event as it occurs during their suspension.

The committee was formed to deal with the incident where Malema and the five other EFF members charged on stage as President Cyril Ramaphosa began his annual speech. They were alleged to have threatened Ramaphosa and had to be forcefully removed from the event.

On Monday, the EFF members were brought before the disciplinary committee in parliament but they refused to take part after their application for a postponement to 2024 was denied.

Malema also cited the race of the intiator hired by parliament, advocate Anton Katz, as a factor for them walking out. 

"I will not be persecuted by a white man," Malema said.

However, the proceedings continued in their absence, which found the six members of parliament acted dishonourably and sanctioned them.

TimesLIVE

