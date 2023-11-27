Politics

Inculcating positive masculinity is key to ending GBV: Ramaphosa

27 November 2023 - 12:40
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government initiatives are calling on men to critically consider their own prejudices, preconceptions and chauvinism that abet gender-based violence. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says ending gender-based violence is his government's priority.

He said discussions are under way on the continent for an African convention to end violence against women and girls, executing a decision of the AU summit earlier this year.

“It is therefore fitting that the AU will convene the third Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity in Pretoria this week, which will call on men to reject toxic displays of masculinity,” he said.

South Africa is co-hosting the conference with the AU chair and president of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani. The inaugural conference was held in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2021, the second in Dakar, Senegal, in 2022. 

Ramaphosa said once adopted, the convention will be the first continental legal instrument for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls.

I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena

Mokwena said he has regular conversations with his players about being good people in society
Sport
18 hours ago

“As South Africa we are part of the AU circle of champions. It is an association of African heads of state who have committed to implementing programmes at a national and continental levels that promote positive masculinity and encourage more men and boys to be part of the fight against gender-based violence.

“We have long maintained that interventions aimed at eradicating gender-based violence must focus on prevention. If we are to raise a nation of men who are positive role models, who take care of their families, who exhibit positive masculinity and who would not countenance hurting a woman or a girl, we must work with young men.”

As the country marks the start of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign, Ramaphosa said it was happening in the shadow of a terrible crime.

Earlier this month, images were circulated on social media of a young male student stabbing his partner, also a student, on the campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. 

“That the attack happened in broad daylight and in full view of the public shows that some perpetrators of gender-based violence seemingly do not even care if there are witnesses to their crimes, nor do they fear apprehension.”

Ramaphosa commended the students who tried to intervene even as they were threatened, and those who stepped in as the alleged perpetrator was being attacked by a crowd, saying it is significant that other male students attempted to ward off the attacker of the young female student.

No boy is born an abuser

As 16 Days of Activism kicks off, one small organisation is making a big difference with its unique approach to gender-based violence.
News
1 day ago

“One of the reasons gender-based violence continues is that there is a culture of ambivalence among men who see crimes against women and children as a ‘private matter’ or a ‘family matter’. In most cases of gender-based violence, including domestic abuse and sexual violence, the attacker is known to the victim.”

Ramaphosa said the country adopted a national strategy to combat gender-based violence.

“One of the pillars of our national strategic plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide deals with prevention. We have been engaging with civil society, academia and researchers, traditional leaders, youth organisations, the faith community and the private sector on prevention. 

“A number of initiatives are underway across a range of sectors that are providing space for young and older men to discuss notions of masculinity. Men are called on to critically consider their own prejudices, preconceptions and chauvinism that abet gender-based violence.”

He said a number of government departments have interventions focused on promoting positive masculinity through dialogues, workshops, awareness-raising campaigns, psychosocial support and behavioural change programmes.

CRIME STATS | 293 children and 881 women murdered in three months

The murder of women and children saw a significant decrease between July and September, with the first seeing a decrease of 10.9% and the second ...
News
1 week ago

“In August this year I was part of the Presidential Young Men and Boys’ Indaba in Soweto. I had the opportunity to talk with a group of young men as part of the ‘What about the Boys’ initiative. The aim of this programme is to get young men to open up in a safe space about their own experiences with masculinity and how this impacts their own attitudes to gender-based violence.”

Ramaphosa acknowledged that young men in South Africa face a lot of pressures that affect their attitudes toward women and girls.

“These include the lack of positive male role models, absentee fathers, vulnerability to recruitment by criminals, pressure to drop out of school and earn a living, and pressure to become sexually active before they are ready to. 

“The AU Men’s Conference aims to advocate for more initiatives and dialogues where young men and boys can talk about these issues among their peers. We need to inculcate a mindset that sees young men as part of the solution and not just the problem.”

While men are the main perpetrators of violence against women and children, the president said men must also be at the forefront of bringing about a new society that respects the equal rights of women and girls, where gender-based violence has no place. 

“I am confident that the third AU Men’s Conference on Positive Masculinity will raise the profile of prevention efforts in South Africa and in Africa, and that its outcomes will galvanise men and boys to play a greater role in breaking the cycle of violence.”

TimesLIVE

