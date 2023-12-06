Provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele told TimesLIVE the decision is aimed at strengthening the ANC’s election machinery and is also not exclusive to eThekwini but has been applied to four other regions.
ANC KZN explains why eThekwini secretary snubbed for elections job
PEC member Mthandeni Dlungwana gets nod ahead of Musa Nciki
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says there is nothing nefarious with its decision not to appoint eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki as elections coordinator in the region, despite the role traditionally being linked to his position.
The party has instead picked provincial executive member and former Moses Mabhida regional chairperson Mthandeni Dlungwana to head its election effort in the region.
In a letter addressed to Nciki, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo informed the regional secretary of the decision: “This serves to inform you that the provincial officials after consultation with the PET coordinator and head of elections have decided to appoint comrade Mthandeni Dlungwana as RET coordinator of eThekwini regional elections team with immediate effect.
“He is expected to work full time at the regional office and be provided with all tools of trade including office until elections.”
Provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele told TimesLIVE the decision is aimed at strengthening the ANC’s election machinery and is also not exclusive to eThekwini but has been applied to four other regions.
“We view iTheku as an important battle ground, we aim for 40% of our votes [in KZN] to come from eThekwini — eThekwini is our backbone, we wanted seasoned comrades — we are distributing skills across regions, and there is nothing peculiar in eThekwini,” he said.
To corroborate his point, Mndebele revealed that in Harry Gwala, the ANC’s best electoral region in the province, the secretary was also not made elections coordinator but his deputy was “because of experience in elections”.
Some regions that have been provided “reinforcement” include the Mbuso Kubheka region, which covers the Newcastle area, where the ANC suffered major losses during the last local government elections.
However, a video has emerged from an ANC Youth League event of Nciki speaking of no fear of the dissolution of the regional leadership structure he leads. In it he says: “Disband us now. Wherever we are, we will continue to serve the ANC, even in the street committees.”
He did not respond to questions seeking clarity and context of his remarks.
