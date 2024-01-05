Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema briefs media on EFF's preparations for party manifesto

05 January 2024 - 13:54 By TimesLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema is on Friday briefing media on the party's election manifesto preparations for the national and provincial elections.

Election season is under way as South Africans are expected to head to the polls this year. Though the date for the election has not yet been set, it is expected to be the most hotly contested polling since 1994. The elections are expected to be held between May and August. 

With the formation of the multiparty charter (MPC) led by the DA, these elections are expected to be anybody's game as the MPC seeks to remove the ANC from its majority.

