IN PICS | Ramaphosa addresses ANC's young supporters at Peter Mokaba memorial lecture

12 January 2024 - 13:38 By Thapelo Morebudi
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in a packed hall in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed young ANC supporters when he delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture on Thursday in KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga. 

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela Stadium, where the party will celebrate its 112th anniversary this weekend.

Police officers in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, during the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture delivered by Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza were in high spirits at the memorial lecture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Young ANC supporters listened attentively to party president Cyril Ramaphosa while he delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The ANC's Andile Lungisa was among hundreds of ANC members who attended the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The youth of KaNyamazane came out in droves to hear Ramaphosa speak.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Ramaphosa and senior party members have been participating in various build-up activities before the birthday bash on Saturday. 

The president is expected to deliver the annual January 8 statement, which outlines the governing party's political programme for the year ahead.

