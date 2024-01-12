Politics

WATCH | Lamola briefs media after Israel's counterarguments at ICJ

12 January 2024 - 15:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy SABC News

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola briefed the media on Friday after Israel's counterarguments at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

Israel tabled counterarguments in a case brought by South Africa accusing it of committing crimes against humanity in its war against Hamas in Gaza. 

In its defence, Israel rejected as “grossly distorted” accusations by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.

It called on judges to dismiss South Africa's request to halt its offensive, saying it would leave it defenceless.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Day 2 of ICJ public hearings into South Africa vs Israel matter

Lawyers representing Israel at the International Court of Justice will on Friday table their arguments in a case brought by South Africa in which ...
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Lamola briefs media after day 1 of ICJ hearings into South Africa vs Israel matter

Justice minister Ronald Lamola is expected to address media after day one of the the International Court of Justice hearings into the South Africa vs ...
Politics
1 day ago

Israel has 'genocidal intent' against Gaza Palestinians: Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal intent" on the first day of hearings at the world court in its case against Israel's military campaign in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics? Politics
  2. IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma Politics
  3. ANC NEC to discuss Fikile Mbalula's Nkandla comments: sources Politics
  4. 'We will defend ANC': ANCYL president takes swipe at Zuma’s MK party Politics
  5. RECORDED | International Court of Justice public hearings into South Africa vs ... Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...