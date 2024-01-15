Politics

LISTEN | ‘Young people are teaching me to dance to amapiano’ — Ramaphosa

15 January 2024 - 09:43
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters at the party's 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters at the party's 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked the youth for excelling in making the amapiano music genre a global sensation.

He was delivering the ANC’s January 8 statement at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga at the weekend. 

Listen to Ramaphosa here:

Ramaphosa said he is learning how to dance to amapiano. 

He vowed to teach ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe .

“From the rise of kwaito music in the early 1990s, I could never dance to kwaito today. Young people are excelling in amapiano and they are trying to teach me to dance to amapiano,” Ramaphosa said.

The amapiano genre has become a global success and topped music charts, with artists such as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small playing a huge role in its popularity.

Last year multi Grammy award-winner Rihanna named Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_za her favourite song of the year. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Bring it on!’ Ramaphosa dares opposition parties

Other parties gang up against the ANC while ignoring their own contradictory interests and policies, says the president.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa delivers ANC's January 8 statement

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the ruling party's message to its supporters when he delivers the annual January 8 statement on ...
Politics
2 days ago

Coalitions will be ‘total disaster for SA’, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against coalition governments saying they “don’t work” and should South Africa enter into coalition agreements ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC 112th anniversary celebrations under way in Mbombela Politics
  2. IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma Politics
  3. ANC NEC to discuss Fikile Mbalula's Nkandla comments: sources Politics
  4. 'We will defend ANC': ANCYL president takes swipe at Zuma’s MK party Politics
  5. RECORDED | Ramaphosa delivers ANC's January 8 statement Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...