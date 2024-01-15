Ramaphosa said he is learning how to dance to amapiano.
LISTEN | ‘Young people are teaching me to dance to amapiano’ — Ramaphosa
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked the youth for excelling in making the amapiano music genre a global sensation.
He was delivering the ANC’s January 8 statement at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga at the weekend.
Listen to Ramaphosa here:
Ramaphosa said he is learning how to dance to amapiano.
He vowed to teach ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe .
“From the rise of kwaito music in the early 1990s, I could never dance to kwaito today. Young people are excelling in amapiano and they are trying to teach me to dance to amapiano,” Ramaphosa said.
The amapiano genre has become a global success and topped music charts, with artists such as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small playing a huge role in its popularity.
Last year multi Grammy award-winner Rihanna named Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_za her favourite song of the year.
TimesLIVE
