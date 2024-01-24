Politics

‘South Africans aren’t xenophobic’: Malema encourages Ghanaians to study, work in SA

EFF leader gives keynote speech at Arise Ghana Dialogue in Accra

24 January 2024 - 16:38 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF president Julius Malema speaks about land expropriation without compensation, African unity and xenophobic sentiments during a dialogue in Ghana.
EFF president Julius Malema speaks about land expropriation without compensation, African unity and xenophobic sentiments during a dialogue in Ghana.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

“South Africans are not xenophobic, South Africans are peace-loving people.” 

These were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema during his keynote speech at the Arise Ghana Dialogue in Accra on Tuesday. He was speaking at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Malema spent much time discussing African unity and on land expropriation without compensation beyond South Africa's borders. The red berets’ leader moved to allay concerns over xenophobic sentiments that tend to spark debates in South Africa's politics.

When I am here [Accra], I am at home. When you are in South Africa, feel at home. South Africans are not xenophobic, [they] are peace-loving people,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaian students to feel at ease when considering studying in South Africa.

“I extend my invitation to all of you to come and study in South Africa. To come and work, take holidays in South Africa because it is your home too. The same way you welcomed us here, we will welcome you in South Africa,” Malema said, leaving a crowd giving him loud applause as he ended his speech.

WATCH | Crowd frenzy over Malema at Liberian president's inauguration

Liberian security officials battled to keep a frenzied crowd away from Julius Malema during a paparazzi moment while attending the inauguration of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Answering questions about remarks made by Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauhi, Malema said: “Nhlanhla Lux is not a definition of South Africa. He wanted to use xenophobia for his rise to fame. He went to hijack it [Operation Dudula] for selfish interests. We have reduced him to an insignificant molecule.” 

Malema said no politician would build a sustainable career using xenophobic sentiments to get constituency. 

“No one can rise in Africa on the ticket of xenophobia. That is the beginning and the end of your political career. Politics are based on history, philosophy and ideology. 

“Who of the ideological icons that are celebrated internationally arose to power based on xenophobia? That is why it is not sustainable. Such individuals who seek to project us as wrong people in South Africa do not take them to heart.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s idea has always been black people must always be in solidarity with each other because they’re the most hated people all over the world, it doesn’t matter where you find them.”

Last year, a group of civil society organisations launched a court case against Operation Dudula to stop its members from demanding people’s ID documents, harassing and assaulting people who they claim to be foreigners, evicting them from homes and jobs, and stopping them from going to clinics and schools. 

Attempts to get comment from Mohlauhi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Multiparty Charter tables economic recovery plan for growth and jobs

The Multiparty Charter has announced an economy and jobs recovery plan that it says it will use to turn things around if it wins in the upcoming ...
Politics
3 hours ago

MK Party led by 'dodgy characters' won't harm ANC in KZN: Bheki Mtolo

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal does not expect to lose substantial votes to the MK Party because the party was neither formed nor led by “credible, ethical ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Limpho Hani denounces MK party as one of 'crooks and the corrupt'

Chris Hani’s widow Limpho has distanced the late struggle stalwart from the MK party, which she says seems to attract unscrupulous individuals.
Politics
4 hours ago

Court action launched against 'xenophobic' Operation Dudula

Civil society organisations ask court to interdict xenophobic members from harassing and assaulting people they claim to be foreigners
News
8 months ago

WATCH | ‘Comrades must be loved and kissed’: ANC MP on Mbombela ‘cheating scandal’ viral video

Boy Mamabolo says he has ‘kissed many people before’ and wasn’t having an affair.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bheki Mtolo takes a dig at Jacob Zuma, uses rape, Nkandlagate analogies Politics
  2. WATCH | Crowd frenzy over Malema at Liberian president's inauguration Politics
  3. Limpho Hani denounces MK party as one of 'crooks and the corrupt' Politics
  4. North West premier Maape on sick leave again, referred to Thailand Politics
  5. ‘Zuma’s tenure as ANC president was disastrous’: Comedian Loyiso Gola touches a ... Politics

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...