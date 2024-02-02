With more than a million people displaced in Gaza, some have resorted to staying in makeshift tents. However, their misery has been worsened by heavy rains, lack of access to food and water as aid remains restricted by Israel a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its order against the Jewish state.
These are the scenes painted by UN humanitarian affairs and emergency relief co-ordinator Martin Griffiths in his report to the UN Security Council this week.
Last Friday, the ICJ ordered that Israel ensure immediate provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and ensure its military does not commit any acts of genocide.
Griffiths, who visited Gaza earlier this week, said it was hard for people to escape death in the region as the war continued. According to Gaza’s health ministry, the number of people killed surpassed 26,000 this week.
“Each day that passes only deepens the misery and suffering of people in Gaza. We now estimate that some 75% of the total population (about 2.2 million) are displaced. Their living conditions are abominable and worsening by the day.
“Heavy rains are flooding the makeshift tent camps, forcing children, parents and the elderly to sleep in the mud. Food insecurity continues to mount and clean water is almost completely inaccessible. With little public health support available, preventable diseases are rife and will continue to spread,” Griffiths said.
He said Israel was stopping humanitarian assistance from reaching Gaza.
“We continue to face the frequent rejection for entry of much needed items into Gaza by Israel, for unclear, inconsistent and often unspecified reasons.”
UN Security Council pushed to act as aid still restricted in Gaza, Israel continues war confident of ICJ victory
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah
ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza
Griffiths said Palestinians who managed to survive being killed by bombs would likely die of diseases.
“The ability of the humanitarian community to reach the people of Gaza with relief remains grossly inadequate. Just 14 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are functional, and those only partially. They face severe shortages of medical staff and supplies.
“Fierce fighting has continued in the vicinity of the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, jeopardising the safety of medical staff, the wounded and the sick, as well as the thousands of internally displaced people seeking refuge there.”
He said the cutting of funding by some countries to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), after Israel alleged that some agency staff members were involved in the October 7, Hamas attack, had worsened the UN’s means to deliver aid.
He urged the council to take steps to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza.
“I reiterate my demand for compliance with international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and the infrastructure they depend on. Hospitals, medical personnel and patients must be protected. Food sources, water infrastructure, homes and shelters must be protected.”
Japan pauses funding to UNRWA, says it is ‘extremely concerned’ about allegations
The UN Security Council meeting this week was convened after Algeria's permanent representative to the UN Amar Bendjama requested it to adopt measures ordered by the ICJ and use its power to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza.
The Israeli government said it was committed to ensuring humanitarian assistance reached civilians without being “stolen” by Hamas.
It did not give reasons why it was restricting aid. It told the council it was “doing everything in its power to minimise harm to civilians”. Israel was confident the ICJ would not find it guilty of genocide in its main judgment in the case against it initiated by South Africa.
UK permanent representative to the UN Barbara Woodward told the council a “humanitarian ceasefire” was needed to allow in aid for the people of Gaza.
“We are calling for an immediate suspension to fighting to get humanitarian services,” she said.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Representative of Palestine Riyad Mansour was not happy with the council and accused it of being slow to ensure implementation of the ICJ orders.
“The court upheld its responsibility and for these to be implemented there must be a ceasefire. You [council] are not assuming your responsibility in adopting the resolution to call for a ceasefire to allow the provisional measures ordered by the court to be implemented. When are you going to act accordingly if you are serious about respecting your obligations and honouring the ruling of the court?
“Adapt the ceasefire call so that Israel will implement the six provisional measures,” Mansour said.
Meanwhile, South Africa has been mulling over avenues to put pressure on Israel to implement six emergency measures ordered by the ICJ.
TimesLIVE
