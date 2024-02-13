King Misuzulu fires Ingonyama Trust Board chair Thanduyise Mzimela, appoints himself

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has elected to chair the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) himself and fired the chairperson he appointed barely nine months ago.
For the first time since its formation, the trust will now be chaired by its sole trustee.
The king’s traditional prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said this was legal. Buthelezi also explained the king’s rationale.
“His majesty will chair ITB to bring stability to the trust and to enhance the role of amakhosi in it. He has informed the minister and asked the minister to publicise that,” said Buthelezi.
In a letter notifying Thanduyise Mzimela of his removal, it appears the king was already trying to fire Mzimela as early as September.
The letter reads: “I, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, addressed you in a letter dated September 22 2023, which was forwarded to you via e-mail, pertaining to the revocation as the chairman of the Ingonyama Trust Board. Correspondence was met with silence.”
Unease over Zulu prime minister’s ‘interference’ in Ingonyama Trust Board’s workings
To ensure the letter was indeed brought to Mzimela’s attention, the king said the sheriff of Pietermaritzburg was instructed to serve “the revocation letter to you personally. To my surprise, the sheriff advised that you refused to accept service of such letter.”
It seemed his efforts were in vain, but the king has reiterated his demand, reminding Mzimela that he appointed him.
“I reiterate that you are my appointed nominee. I have rightfully elected to remove you as the chairperson of Ingonyama Trust Board, which was previously communicated to you on more than one occasion.
“For a final time, you are hereby demanded immediately to cease and desist acting as Ingonyama Trust chairperson as you have no authority to do such.”
The king also relieved Prince Afrika of his spokesperson duties.
