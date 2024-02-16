“Being in a position to determine an outcome, you’re able to place certain conditions on the table to prevent a disaster that could happen.”
He said coalitions should be considered on whether the combination of parties forming government would be good for the country or the people’s interest.
Zibi also revealed Rise Mzansi had rejected the opportunity to join the Multi-Party Charter, losing about “R70m-R80m” in potential funding as a result.
The party’s funding and that of other new, small parties who appear to be well-funded has been a hot topic ahead of the elections, with EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula insinuating the funding could be from foreign governments interested in regime change in South Africa.
But Zibi rubbished the suggestions, saying Rise Mzansi is supported by locals who subscribe to its vision.
He said the party's funding model was three-fold, the first means being themselves and their volunteers who contributed money, time and resources, especially in the early days of the organisation.
“There’s an idea out there that we are flush with cash but our own volunteers do the Lord's work with money they don’t have.”
Jacob Zuma is the past, we must move on: Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi
Image: Supplied
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has poured cold water on the possibility of working with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and says forming a coalition with the ANC would not be their “first choice”.
Zibi was speaking at a seminar organised by the Xubera Institute for Research Development in Durban on Thursday.
Responding to a question from political analyst and Xubera founder Xolani Dube on whether he would be willing to meet former president Jacob Zuma about entering into a coalition with the MK party, Zibi said: “No! The former president represents the past we must move away from. I want nothing that is forward looking from that generation.”
He also questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to take the country forward.
“Our president was 39 years old when he was ANC SG [secretary-general] and leading Codesa negotiations. He’s still around. I’m not sure after so long he has any new ideas left,” he said.
He said his sentiments were not aimed at denying history or questioning people’s role in the struggle but he was looking to the future.
Splitsville for ANC and EFF in eThekwini
Zibi was not sure about joining hands with the ANC either, saying it would not be his “first choice”.
“If the South African people decide not to give the ANC the majority, we are not the ones who will resurrect them from that grave.”
However, he also did not completely rule out the possibility.
“If the ANC was left with the choice of going with a party we consider to be against the interest of the people or [going with] ourselves to form a government, then we would step into the breach,” he said.
“Being in a position to determine an outcome, you’re able to place certain conditions on the table to prevent a disaster that could happen.”
He said coalitions should be considered on whether the combination of parties forming government would be good for the country or the people’s interest.
Zibi also revealed Rise Mzansi had rejected the opportunity to join the Multi-Party Charter, losing about “R70m-R80m” in potential funding as a result.
The party’s funding and that of other new, small parties who appear to be well-funded has been a hot topic ahead of the elections, with EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula insinuating the funding could be from foreign governments interested in regime change in South Africa.
But Zibi rubbished the suggestions, saying Rise Mzansi is supported by locals who subscribe to its vision.
He said the party's funding model was three-fold, the first means being themselves and their volunteers who contributed money, time and resources, especially in the early days of the organisation.
“There’s an idea out there that we are flush with cash but our own volunteers do the Lord's work with money they don’t have.”
Zuma and MK party could be kingmakers in KZN
The second means was people who “earn a decent income or have small and medium businesses” who support the party in different ways, including through professional services or discounts.
“I don’t remember us paying for legal fees. There is always a lawyer who is willing to do this.”
He said individuals usually make donations of up to R90,000.
“About 15-20 people who gave us R90K could have afforded to give us a million rand each but they are afraid of being victimised by the ANC.”
Then there are those who donate between R100,000 and a couple of million and who “don't mind being disclosed at IEC”.
“Ninety percent of the people who have given us R90,000 are black and could’ve given us more but they are afraid. Those who have given us more than R100,000 include one or two blacks and the rest are white, because black people are afraid.”
He said all these people support the party because they believe in its vision.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
ActionSA rejects Referendum Party’s bid to join Multi-Party Charter
Multiparty Charter asks foreign governments to safeguard 2024 election results
LISTEN | ‘We are the leaders we’ve been waiting for’: Rise Mzansi Gauteng premier hopeful Vuyiswa Ramokgopa
WATCH | Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi to deliver keynote speech at election manifesto launch
DA's Khume Ramulifho joins Rise Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos