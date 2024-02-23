Politics

Former DA mayor Bongani Baloyi says party 'interfered' in senior municipal staff appointments

A spotlight on some controversial appointments under DA leadership

23 February 2024 - 20:49 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former DA mayor Bongani Baloyi believes the DA is just as guilty as the ANC when it comes to cadre deployment..
Former DA mayor Bongani Baloyi believes the DA is just as guilty as the ANC when it comes to cadre deployment..
Image: MASI LOSI

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi believes the DA is not innocent in the practice of cadre deployment in government, saying DA-run municipalities could not appoint senior management staff without the approval of the party's federal executive. 

Baloyi, now leader of the Xiluva Party, told TimesLIVE when he was DA mayor of Midvaal, from 2013-2021 he was required to submit a list of candidates for municipal heads of departments to the party's federal executive (fedex) before making any appointments.

These positions included city manager, CFO, COO, chief audit executive, chief of police (for metros), chief of emergency services and head of communications and marketing. These are administrative positions and not executive roles which are political appointments. 

“When there was a vacancy for heads of departments, the municipality would undertake its recruitment process but before finalising I would have to write to the provincial leader John Moodey with the list of candidates which he would table at fedex. This was the standard procedure of the party,” he said. 

Baloyi said the municipality could not appoint the candidates without endorsement from the DA's federal executive. Former DA Gauteng leader Moodey confirmed Baloyi's statements but declined to comment further on the matter. 

“This practice hasn’t changed in the DA. If they have nothing to hide, they must release minutes of fedex and you will see that they practised the same cadre deployment that the ANC practised. The interference in appointment of senior staff is the same as the ANC. I used the rule of law to protect professional staff whenever I felt the party was overwhelming administration authority, “Baloyi said.

Baloyi said some of the Tshwane metro appointments were examples of interference by federal executives in administration. He said in 2016 the DA federal executive blocked the appointment of Lindiwe Kwele as city manager of Tshwane though she aced the interview processes. 

The municipality restarted the process and appointed Moeketsi Mosola, who left the municipality after a scandal involving an alleged R12bn irregular tender granted to engineering consulting company GladAfrica. This was during Solly Msimanga's tenure as mayor.

Tshwane metro's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigned in 2018 after she was appointed to the top position without the necessary qualifications.

Public protector flails Solly Msimanga for 'failing to apply his mind'

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has flailed former Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga for failing to "apply his mind" in the controversial ...
Politics
4 years ago

According to the public protector's report which probed irregular appointments in the Tshwane metro, Aucamp stated that she was never asked about her qualifications by the interview panel. Msimanga and then MMC for corporate and shared services Cilliers Brink, who is the current mayor, were part of the panel which interviewed her. 

The appointment of Msimanga's office executive head Stefan de Villiers, who scored the position without meeting the basic requirements and only had qualifications as a personal trainer, was also found to be irregular by a forensic probe.

“The executive mayor (Msimanga) and his panel did not apply their minds to these transgressions as they solely relied on the advice and information by [Gerald] Shingange, the senior HR official,” the public protector report on irregular appointments read. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen has refuted Baloyi's comments that the DA has practised cadre deployment. 

“The DA has never interfered in selecting municipal managers or senior municipal managers in any municipality ever. There are no minutes that would record that because those deliberations did never take place.

“The sole thing mayors were required to produce was to indicate the process that was followed. This was to precisely avoid a situation where a mayor or a potential coalition could end up with a Floyd Brink or someone like that being punted for a senior position and to make sure the processes followed were fair,” he said.

WATCH HERE:

READ MORE:

‘Laptop crashed’: Why ANC can’t locate cadre deployment records during Ramaphosa’s time as chair

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula details steps ANC took to locate missing records ConCourt ordered be sent to DA
Politics
1 day ago

DA's application on constitutionality of ANC cadre deployment dismissed

The DA application to have the ANC's cadre deployment policy declared unlawful has been dismissed with costs by the Pretoria high court.
Politics
2 days ago

Records show Duarte told Lamola to address 'influential role of chief justice'

The ANC’s cadre deployment committee was so unhappy that its preferred candidate judge for a position on the ConCourt was snubbed after being ...
Politics
2 days ago

'Loudmouthed, hypocritical' DA is against transformation, says Mbalula

The DA's anti-cadre deployment policy pursuit is hypocritical, dishonest and anti- transformation, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Do you think the DA and ANC are lying about cadre deployment?

Clashes between the DA and ANC about cadre deployment for government positions came under the spotlight and sparked debate this week.
Politics
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You will never go to bed hungry’, Malema tells impeached judge Hlophe Politics
  2. Chaos ensues at another Sopa — and EFF is at the centre again Politics
  3. BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year Politics
  4. Records show Duarte told Lamola to address 'influential role of chief justice' Politics
  5. DA to launch contempt of court charges against ANC over cadre deployment records Politics

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'