Fashion retailers boost local production amid port delays

28 February 2024 - 13:33 By Nqobile Dludla
TFG, the owner of Foschini clothing brand, has fared better than competitors after it expanded its local factories and bought new ones over the past seven years.
Fashion retailers are ramping up local production and using alternative sea ports and air freight to mitigate the impact of congestion at traditional ports that has caused huge delays in stock deliveries, executives told Reuters.

State-owned logistics company Transnet said in November backlogs at the port of Durban and congestion at Richards Bay were due to factors including underinvestment in equipment and maintenance, warning that procuring some of the new equipment could take as long as 12 to 18 months.

Though fashion retailers have been moving production closer to home, they continue to rely heavily on imports, specially from Asia, for some products.

As a result, TFG had enough stock for the key December festive season, it told Reuters.

‘Don’t blame it all on the weather’: industry warns Transnet to get real about ports crisis

High wind no excuse for shoddy performance
News
1 month ago

The company said it did not expect major disruptions to ranges for the upcoming southern hemisphere autumn and winter months, and it was taking the necessary action, such as ordering earlier and amending destination ports.

Autumn season starts in March.

Woolworths and Truworths are also ramping up local clothes production, using local suppliers and placing orders earlier, executives told Reuters.

Woolworths is placing smaller orders more frequently to avoid having big shipments stuck at the harbour, said CEO Roy Bagattini .

It is also directing ships to ports with fewer backlogs, such as Walvis Bay in Namibia, and then trucking the products to Cape Town, Bagattini said.

“Sometimes we look to air freight depending on the product and category. We fly stuff in. Obviously it is costly and not sustainable,” he said, adding Woolworths would not rely on this heavily to avoid higher expenses.

For the autumn and winter seasons, Woolworths is in a much better shape in terms of stock but not at 100% levels yet, Bagattini said, while Truworths cautioned there may be some stock shortages in autumn.

Truworths said its mitigation strategy included sourcing from different countries.

It's not only fashion retailers grappling with the problem. Food services firm Bid Corporation said last week it was holding buffer stocks to mitigate the impact.

Reuters

READ MORE:

‘Freight rail crisis may have peaked’

Exporters hope the slump in deliveries has hit rock bottom and they are on the way up
Business Times
3 weeks ago

More cash for rail line in central Africa to bypass SA's logistics logjam

The link seeks to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports.
News
2 weeks ago

South Africa's Bidcorp half-year profit jumps as European business shines

South Africa's Bid Corporation reported an 18.6% jump in its half-year earnings on Wednesday, supported by strong performance in its European ...
Business Times
1 week ago

In election year, mines bleed cash, jobs

South Africa's mines are cutting thousands of jobs and paying much less tax, muddying the domestic economic outlook months away from crucial ...
News
1 week ago

Top Transnet candidates ‘not black enough’

Sources say there is political resistance to naming Michelle Phillips as replacement for Portia Derby
Business Times
2 weeks ago
