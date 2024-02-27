Politics

WATCH | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addresses the opening of the KZN legislature

27 February 2024 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC.

AmaZulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini will on Tuesday deliver an address during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend.

