EFF SG Marshall Dlamini found guilty of assault GBH

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for assaulting a parliament police officer in 2019.
Dlamini was caught on video hitting Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) member W/O Johan Carstens in the face during the state of the nation address (Sona) in February 2019. The attack broke the officer’s glasses and he suffered facial injuries.
In his defence, Dlamini told the court he was protecting EFF leader Julius Malema from “possible assassination threats”.
The Cape Town regional court found this defence was not acceptable. Dlamini was further found guilty of malicious damage to property for breaking Carsten’s glasses.
The matter has been postponed to May 31 for sentencing.
The EFF said at the time there was a plan by “right-wing groups who had infiltrated the PSS to take out” Malema during the Sona.
According to the party, this was an attempt to tackle its call for expropriation of land without compensation.
“The hope was that the EFF caucus would be kicked out of the house using parliamentary security. The anticipated evil acts would then be carried out during this moment of chaos.”
