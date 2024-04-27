Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa leads Freedom Day celebrations at Union Buildings

27 April 2024 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Saturday.

The country is marking 30 years since the dawn of democracy after the end of apartheid.

On this day in 1994, nonwhite citizens participated in the country's first democratic election.

This year's celebrations are under the theme: “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership, and Growth.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Human rights in spotlight as four-day event marking Freedom Day kicks off

The importance of human rights for young people as well as the duties and responsibilities that come with it came under the spotlight at the start of ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Here’s to 30 years of hearty wins and heart-wrenching horrors

As the country turns 30 on Saturday we all owe it to ourselves to pause and ponder how we got here
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Nomzamo, Rich Mnisi, Musa: Apple salutes Freedom Day with top stars

Local designers, actors and more offer their playlists as South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MK Party expels 'founder' and four others Politics
  2. Wenzeni uZuma? He stole and rendered country useless, says Bheki Mtolo Politics
  3. Family speaks after Tshwane council 'you killed him' blame game on ex-mayor ... Politics
  4. POLL | Did Thabo Mbeki join the election campaign trail too late? Politics
  5. POLL | Should Jacob Zuma and Fikile Mbalula have tea to resolve their personal ... Politics

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi