Opposition parties unhappy NW premier Bushy Maape will not present Sopa

Opposition parties are unhappy North West premier Bushy Maape will not present the state of the province address (Sopa) in person on Tuesday despite his office advertising two days ago he would.
Maape on Monday extended co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Nono Maloyi's period as acting premier. Maloyi has been acting premier since June when Maape underwent orthopaedic surgery.
Maape was initially on sick leave for nearly five months after the surgery. He returned to office on November 13 but was booked off again on January 21 after being referred for further medical care in Thailand.
“Acting premier Maloyi is expected to report on the province’s medium-term strategic framework achievements and progress on the implementation of the previous Sopa pronouncements,” spokesperson for the premier's office Sello Tatai said.
“Maloyi will give an update on progress regarding roads and water infrastructure projects, the province’s investment drive as well as making pronouncements on mega projects to be launched in the new financial year.”
Image: NW office of premier
The announcement comes two days after the office advertised that Maape would be presenting the Sopa after having attended the state of the nation (Sona) on February 8. At the weekend, Maape also attended provincial government executive meetings.
Opposition parties voiced unhappiness with the sudden change in plans. DA caucus leader Freddy Sonakile told TimesLIVE he was confused by the announcement.
“The premier was OK and even attended the Sona. This is more of a power play than issues with his health. Maloyi’s faction is simply displaying that he is in charge. If there is any truth to Maape's health issue, then the ANC must remove him from the position so he can focus solely on his health,” he said.
Sonakile was not upbeat about the provincial government’s plans to be tabled in the legislature on Tuesday.
“Maloyi has been part of previous administrations that failed to develop this province. There’s definitely nothing new he can offer besides owning up to his party’s failures and apologising to North West residents while at it.”
North West premier Bushy Maape back after nearly five months on sick leave
EFF North West chairperson Shakes Botswe said the party was dismayed Maape would not be presenting the Sopa himself.
“We are dismayed about the continued inability [of] the premier to perform his statutory duties. The extension of his leave corroborates our long-held view that the premier is old and weak with no appetite to service the residents of the North West,” he said.
“We have no confidence in the acting premier. Municipalities have collapsed under Nono Maloyi and yet he is tasked with the responsibility of acting as premier. This shows that the ruling party is just interested in using the government as a business ticket.”
