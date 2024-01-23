North West Premier Maape on sick leave again, referred to Thailand

North West premier Bushy Maape’s time back in the office after being on sick leave for nearly five months following a surgical procedure last June has been short-lived as he has been referred for further medical care in Thailand.
Maape’s spokesperson Sello Tatai announced on Monday the premier’s plans to travel to Thailand for further medical treatment.
“Maape will be out of the country from January 21 until 31 following advice and referral by his doctor to seek further medical treatment in Thailand,” Tatai said.
Maape returned to office on November 13, 2023 after being on sick leave following an orthopaedic surgery at the Wilmed Park Hospital, last June.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, DA MPL Freddy Sonakile said though the party caucus wished Maape a speedy recovery, there were concerns about the premier seeking treatment abroad.
“He is seeking medical treatment abroad instead of facilities in the province. [This] indicates his vote of no confidence in the provincial facilities,” Sonakile said
Sonakile said the party appealed to Maape to resign to focus on his health.
“We appeal to him again to resign so that he can focus on his health. The continued stand-ins for him does not bode well for the proper administration and good governance. The instability in the highest office is concerning, considering that acting premier [Nono Maloyi] already has enough on his plate running a department that oversees North West’s ailing municipalities.”
Maape has appointed MEC Maloyi ,who leads co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs portfolios, to lead the province in his absence.
North West premier Bushy Maape back after nearly five months on sick leave
Previously speaking to TimesLIVE, EFF North West provincial leader Shakes Botswe had the same sentiments as DA.
“We strongly believe the man is too old and he cannot take this thing any more. We feel as the EFF that he should just resign and go home to take care of his grandchildren. He is too old to continue to be the premier of the North West,” Botswe said.
Though Maape has a few months on the job before the 2024 national elections, Botswe said the party could not wait for his term to end.
“We do not think it is important to give him more time, the state of the province does not allow that. Each and every day the infrastructure is deteriorating. If we continue to have him as the premier, we would not be prioritising the residents. We feel extremely strongly that he should go.”
