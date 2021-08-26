Job Mokgoro resigns as premier of North West

North West premier Job Mokgoro has finally given in to pressure and is resigning after a months-long standoff between him and the ANC leadership in the province.

Mokgoro announced on Thursday morning that he would hand his resignation letter to the speaker of the provincial legislature, Susan Danjie.

This comes after he met President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss his departure this week.

Mokgoro is expected to be replaced by Bushy Maape. Moves to have Mokgoro removed started last year when he fell out of favour with the ANC over the appointment of members of his cabinet.

Leading up to his resignation, the fight between the ANC and Mokgoro became intense and was marred by public spats.

Reading out a statement on his resignation on Thursday, Mokgoro said he chose a “road less travelled”. This was in reference to his fight against corruption in the province and his troubles with the ANC.