Job Mokgoro resigns as premier of North West
North West premier Job Mokgoro has finally given in to pressure and is resigning after a months-long standoff between him and the ANC leadership in the province.
Mokgoro announced on Thursday morning that he would hand his resignation letter to the speaker of the provincial legislature, Susan Danjie.
This comes after he met President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss his departure this week.
Mokgoro is expected to be replaced by Bushy Maape. Moves to have Mokgoro removed started last year when he fell out of favour with the ANC over the appointment of members of his cabinet.
Leading up to his resignation, the fight between the ANC and Mokgoro became intense and was marred by public spats.
Reading out a statement on his resignation on Thursday, Mokgoro said he chose a “road less travelled”. This was in reference to his fight against corruption in the province and his troubles with the ANC.
Mokgoro was brought in to stabilise the province after the resignation of Supra Mahumapelo as premier in 2018 amid violent protests against him and his administration.
“I took the road less travelled as I sought to prioritise the needs of our people over various competing interests, at times very lonely and riddled with difficulty as we confronted poverty, unemployment and inequality head-on,” Mokgoro said.
“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the people of the North West for their vote of confidence, their support and encouragement over the last three years.
“The opportunity to serve the people of the North West would not have arisen if it were not for the ANC, the party that I serve. My gratitude is directed therefore to the ANC, collective leadership headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”
It is unclear where Mokgoro will be deployed by the ANC but on Thursday he said he was willing to serve and assist Maape.
After Mokgoro's resignation, Maape will formally become the next premier of the province — but it is not yet clear when this will happen.
In his rise to power, he beat finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho, who is understood to be eyeing the position of ANC provincial chairperson.
