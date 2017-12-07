Features

WATCH | How in public relations its never the same day job

07 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/Rawpixel.
123RF/Rawpixel.
Image: 123RF

In public relations the client is your first priority before anything else.

Charlene Lamb Executive Director of ONSPOT Communications Management explains what it means to work in the public relations industry, from the client, to the media channels and the external public at large for the over-all results.

The day in the life of a public relations officer.

WATCH: How being an interior designer is more than just filling up space

10% talent and 90% hard work can make you the best interior designer in the country if not the world.
Features
1 day ago

Making the right choices contribute to a better life

We live in a truly magnificent universe; there is a vast amount of wonder, beauty and so much to appreciate all around us.
Features
1 day ago

WATCH: How your body language can reveal the truth more than what you say

Gilan Gork a mentalist provides a master class of reading body language.
Features
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Why tripe is good business in townships Features
  2. Art school can break you, if you don't have the passion & drive for the arts Features
  3. Sisters 'fight' to keep girls in school Features
  4. WATCH: How your body language can reveal the truth more than what you say Features
  5. A positive attitude is everything & it can get you far Features

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
X