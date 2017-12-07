WATCH | How in public relations its never the same day job
07 December 2017 - 12:00
In public relations the client is your first priority before anything else.
Charlene Lamb Executive Director of ONSPOT Communications Management explains what it means to work in the public relations industry, from the client, to the media channels and the external public at large for the over-all results.
The day in the life of a public relations officer.
