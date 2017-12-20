Microbiology graduate protects environment by changing organic waste into animal food

Gauteng-based Khepri Innovations won the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme South Africa for its product, Khepri Meal, which turns organic waste into animal food.

The food is supplied in bulk to the pet food industry and small organic farmers.

Owner Bandile Dlabantu took home R120 000 and will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Cleantech Open Global Forum, in the U.S. where he will compete against winners from across the globe in 2018.

The competition, funded by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, offers participants extensive training and mentoring to help them get their products investment-ready, and connects them to local and international peers, partners and funders.